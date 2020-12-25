My 2020 Good News: Despite Risks, Became a Business Owner

(While the year has been a difficult one for the world, there has been occasional happiness and moments of peace that made 2020 worthwhile. Through 'Good News 2020', we want to focus on the positives that helped us overcome. Raheel Khan from Delhi shares what made his year worthwhile.)
It has been very challenging for all of us. Though most of us would have started 2020 with enthusiasm and positivity, it all became still when the pandemic broke out.
There was chaos all around and being trapped inside my house without knowing what was happening, I was perpetually glued to the television. It almost seemed like the world was about to end.
Things got difficult for me as I was staying alone in Delhi and was not able to go back home to Kashmir. Initially, I was disturbed and scared as I felt homesick.
Everything seemed to be a Herculean task because of the fear of getting infected by the virus. Everyone was in the same boat.
When I reached home, I felt alive, I actually felt happiness after so many months. I felt safe, after all I was with my family and finally I had someone to talk to. I spent at least a month at home. After I realised that this situation was to continue longer, I thought that this would be the right time to start something of my own.
I was skeptical at the first to start a business given the prevailing situation, but later my brother and I started working on few ideas.
In September, we launched our first clothing outlet for men. Almost 45 days after that, we took a chance and started an exclusive outlet for women’s apparel.
My family and I were mindful of the risks involved, but for the very first time in the year 2020, I felt positive about something.
I did something new and it felt great. I am really happy about where I am today.
If I've learnt something in this pandemic, it's patience and resilience. Things always do not go as we like, but we can always learn to adapt, because sometimes blessings come in disguise.
Published: undefined