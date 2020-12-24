My 2020 Good News: Welcomed My Son Into This World

In July, when lockdown restrictions had started easing but cases had still been increasing steadily, it seemed as if we were be stuck in a loop for all of 2020. There were uncertainties and fears, but for my family, it was the best month for we welcomed a baby boy into our lives.

His name is Yuvaan, and he is five months old now. He is just starting to show his tiny teeth and I am so happy to be able to spend time with him while working from home.