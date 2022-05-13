'BJP's Bulldozer Will Leave 70% Delhi Homeless': Sisodia Writes to Amit Shah

"In order to take its revenge through bulldozers, the BJP is carrying out the destruction of Delhi. I have also written a letter to honourable Home Minister Amit Shah about this, how the BJP is drawing up a conspiracy of revenge by bulldozers in Delhi and has come down to destroying Delhi.

"This will be the biggest demolition in not just Delhi, but the entire country," he added.

If bulldozers are to be used, they should be used to demolish the houses of those BJP leaders and civic body representatives who took bribes to allow such structures to be constructed

This comes amid a phase of demolition drives being conducted in Delhi that had begun on 4 May from the Karni Singh Shooting Range area in Tughlakabad, and have spanned over areas including Rohini, Dwarka, Shaheen Bagh, and New Friends Colony.