The Sally Rooney Hype: Why Millennials Read 'Beautiful World, Where Are You'

“Her expression, her posture, did not vary depending on the information she encountered on [her social media feed]: a news report about a horrific natural disaster, a photograph of someone’s beloved domestic pet, a female journalist complaining about death threats… Nothing changed in her outward relationship to the world that would allow an observer to determine that she felt about what she saw.”

The reader of this article, presumably a habitual scroller themselves, may find the quote eerily familiar.

This very inkling, that in the description of this strange, fictional person, there is some truth about me, is what draws me to the writing of Sally Rooney.

And it’s not just me who feels this way.

"Sally Rooney wrote exactly about me," a Twitter user quips.