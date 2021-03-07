Coimbatore Family Runs Free Funeral Service for Those in Need

A family from Coimbatore runs a free, 24x7 funeral service called ‘Ilavasa Neethar Sevai’ to provide logistical support for free for families who have lost a loved one. Forty-three-year-old Satheesh runs the trust, Thaimai Arakkattalai, which spearheads this initiative since it was launched in 2016.
The trust has won nine awards, including the ‘Coimbatore Citizen Award’. Apart from the funeral service, it offers support to those in need in the wake of natural disasters and outbreak of various diseases, and aids those who cannot afford medical or educational facilities, reported The News Minute.
‘Ilavasa Neethar Sevai’, which translates to free service for the deceased, offers various services such as providing transport, a freezer box to carry the body, shamiana, tables, chairs, tea flasks, and other relevant arrangements free of charge, added the report.
The initiative is a family-run affair, with Satheesh’s wife Saradha as the Managing Trustee and children, relatives, and well-wishers as volunteers offering complete support to the family of the deceased, including assisting with household chores as and when needed, added the report.
However, due to financial constraints, the costliest being transport for up to Rs 20,000 a month, the initiative is limited to a 12 km radius in Coimbatore. The initiative doesn’t have any paid staff, nor does it draw funds from the community, but is open to donation of materials, added the report.
(With inputs from The News Minute)
