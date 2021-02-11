117-Year-Old French Nun Beats COVID-19 With No Complications

French nun Sister André, will celebrate her 117th birthday on Thursday, 11 February, days after recovering from the deadly COVID-19 disease, reports The New York Times. The nun’s condition was mostly asymptomatic and she faced no complications.

Born on 11 February 1904, she is now blind and confined to a wheelchair.

BBC reported quoting data from Gerontology Research Group’s (GRG) World Supercentenarian Rankings List that Sister André is the oldest known living person in Europe and the second-oldest person in the world.

She currently resides in Sainte Catherine Labouré, a retirement home located in Toulon, Southern France. It was recently swept by COVID-19 where 81 of its 88 residents became infected, out of whom 11 eventually died, according to The New York Times.