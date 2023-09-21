Wooing the Woman Voter: Why Political Parties Want Women on Their Side

In the 2021 Assembly polls, this was witnessed when women voted in large numbers for Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee's government implemented over 200 women-centric schemes, with 'Kanyashree' and 'Rupashree' – which grants funds for both marriage and education – being the most popular. Her government also started the 'Sabooj Sathi' scheme – which provides bicycles for female students and also gives them access to education loans.

In return, a majority of Bengal's 3.7 crore women voters – constituting 49 percent of the electorate – chose Didi.

Speaking to The Quint after the Karnataka elections, Tara Krishnaswamy, political commentator and co-founder of Political Shakti, had said that women "tend to vote differently when they feel strongly about something – and they link that to delivery, not manifesto promises, election rhetoric, rallies, roadshows, or the size of the audience."

She added that the question that women voters often ask is: "Am I getting more out of this government for the things I feel strongly about?"