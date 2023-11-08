'Want Better Wages, Job Security': UP's Dial 112 Helpline Workers Continue Stir

The protest by at least 200 contractual women employees of the Dial 112 helpline demanding a salary hike and better work conditions entered its third consecutive day on Wednesday, 8 November.
"Until our demands are not met, we will continue our protests no matter how many days or weeks it takes," Aishwarya, a woman contractual employee at Uttar Pradesh's Dial 112 helpline, an emergency response support system, told The Quint.
She is one of the 200 contractual women employees of the Dial 112 helpline protesting in Lucknow's Arjungarh since 6 November, demanding a salary hike and better working conditions.
The Lucknow Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 205 women workers on 8 November, under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), 283 (Danger or obstruction), and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The contractual workers alleged that their salaries have not seen a hike for the last seven years.
In a letter, accessed by The Quint, the protesters raised four demands:
An increase in their monthly salaries from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000
Two paid holidays per month
One government holiday per month
Job security
Trouble began last week on 3 November, when UP Police's contract for managing call centres ended with TechMahindra and the new contract was handed over to WeWin – a company offering calling-based solutions.
"We are not asking for big demands. We deserve the salary we are asking for. We also need job security. We were employed by Tech Mahindra, but the tender was handed over to WeWin company. But after the takeover, WeWin has not provided our offer letters and our salaries hasn't increased," another protesting employee Seema said.
The women also expressed their frustration over the risk of job loss due to a change in outsourcing companies.
On Tuesday, 7 November, several women were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police and taken away in police vehicles.
In a complaint filed by Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a constable who was on patrol duty, the police observed that hundreds of contractual employees were sitting on the road, blocking traffic and chanting slogans against the government.
"We explained to the protesters, but they did not agree and began to agitate. They blocked the main road, which caused traffic to the general public," it added.
The FIR identified protesters Harishta Srivastava, Pooja Singh, Reena Sharma, and Shashi, while 200 others remained unidentified.
However, the protesting women claimed that it was the police which allegedly "disturbed a peaceful protest," and said that the FIR was full of "lies created just to defame the protestors."
The Quint spoke to at least five women who claimed that despite protesting for over 48 hours, no one had come to hear their grievances.
"They have already hired new employees in the last few days, but have not heard our demands. How long do we wait in anticipation?" asked Rashmi.
Meanwhile, Additional Director General (ADG) of 112 Police Ashok Kumar Singh said on 7 November, “Call takers are now skilled workers and will not lose their jobs. According to the rules of the UP government, call takers are considered skilled workers, and there is no issue within the U.P. 112 system. We are in communication with the call takers, and any misunderstandings will be resolved."
Several Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai voiced their support for the contractual employees.
In a tweet, Yadav shared a video of the police detaining the female workers and wrote, “This is not only the “pidah patra’ (letter written with pain) of one ‘Samvad Adhikari’, but from all of them. Even before meeting the chief minister, these sisters, who sat in dharna in the cold night, were taken into custody in the morning. The true form of BJP’s ‘Nari Vandan’ is ‘Nari Bandhan’. Shameful, condemnable, unbearable."
"We will sit in protest until are demands are heard. All we ask if for officials to sit, listen to our grievances and help us resolve them. Diwali is coming in a few days, but we will still continue our protests," Aishwarya added.
