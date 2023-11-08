'Want Better Wages, Job Security': UP's Dial 112 Helpline Workers Continue Stir

"Until our demands are not met, we will continue our protests no matter how many days or weeks it takes," Aishwarya, a woman contractual employee at Uttar Pradesh's Dial 112 helpline, an emergency response support system, told The Quint.

She is one of the 200 contractual women employees of the Dial 112 helpline protesting in Lucknow's Arjungarh since 6 November, demanding a salary hike and better working conditions.

The Lucknow Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 205 women workers on 8 November, under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), 283 (Danger or obstruction), and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).