MP Minor Rape Case: Main Accused Arrested by Ujjain Police, Tries To Escape

Soni allegedly tried to escape from police custody while he was being taken for spot-verification by the Ujjain Police.

"The accused was being taken for spot verification when he attempted to escape from the police custody. During the chase he stumbled upon a cemented road and hurt his leg. He has been brought to the district hospital for treatment," Nalakheda police station incharge Ajay Verma said.

The police had earlier taken Soni into custody based on CCTV footage. Police had earlier taken one auto driver into custody in connection to the rape case based on the CCTV footage.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma further said that they were questioning a total of five people in connection with the Ujjain minor rape case.