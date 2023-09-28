'He Touched My Chest, Tore My Kurti': Ujjain Minor Rape Survivor to Police

In a shocking video that surfaced online on Wednesday, 27 September, a 12-year-old rape survivor was seen walking from door to door seeking help, in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The 12-year-old minor rape survivor in the Ujjain, who went from door to door seeking help, told the Madhya Pradesh police that an unknown man "pressed her mouth, touched her chest, and tore her kurti."
In her statement to the police, quoted in the FIR and accessed by The Quint, she said:
"I was roaming around the temples in Ujjain and eating whatever food I was given. Last night, an unknown person came near me and pressed my mouth. He then strangled me and started pressing my chest. He tore my kurti. He touched me on my genital area and did the wrong thing. I started bleeding. When I screamed, the unknown person pressed my mouth and then ran away from there."
No arrests have been made in connection with the case yet. An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A missing person complaint was filed by the 12-year-old minor survivor's grandfather in Satna district, a day before she was allegedly raped in Ujjain on 25 September, police officials told The Quint. The complaint was filed in Jaitwara police station, where the survivor hails from.
Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma on Thursday, 28 September, told media:
Police sources told The Quint that the minor's father was battling mental health issues, while her mother left their family 12 years ago. She is studying in class eight, and grandfather is her sole caregiver, the police added.
Speaking to The Quint, Shivesh Singh Baghel, Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Satna district, said: "On the morning of 25 September a complainant came to Jaitwara police station in Satna and informed that his granddaughter did not return from school as she usually does on 24 September. The family extensively searched in nearby areas, including Jaitwara and Satna railway station, but couldn't locate her and then reported her missing."
Satna police filed a complaint under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and circulated the minor's photo. An award was also announced for anyone providing relevant information.
In a CCTV video that went viral on 27 September, the young girl was seen walking several kilometres before reaching Dandi Gurukul Ashram in Ujjain. The administrator, 21-year-old Rahul Sharma, helped her and reached out to the police.
Recounting the incident, Sharma had told The Quint: "I was at the gate of my ashram leaving for a meeting at around 9:30 am on Monday, 25 September, when I saw a girl in pain, trying to cover her private parts with whatever she could from an almost torn rag, walking towards the ashram. I couldn't understand what was happening, then I stepped out and hurriedly removed the ang vastra (the top part of a two-part dress worn by priests) that I was wearing on my upper body and gave it to her."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined