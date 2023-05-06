Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Mother's Day Special: The Different Love Languages of Mothers

Podcast | Mother's Day Special: The Different Love Languages of Mothers

We are celebrating Mother's Day by exploring all the different ways in which they shower their children with love.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

Urdunama's special episode on Mother's Day.

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Urdunama's special episode on Mother's Day.</p></div>

Through food, head massages, a fruit slyly slipped in your bag and sometimes through anger - mothers' expression of love is so special and heartwarming.

In this episode of Urdunama, we are celebrating Mother's Day by exploring all the different ways in which they shower their children with unconditional love. Tune in!

Also ReadPodcast | 'Gustaakhi Maaf': Urdu Poetry & Many Faces of 'Badtameez Dil'

To listen to our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

To check out more episodes of 'Urdunamaclick here.

Also ReadPodcast | Afwaah Movie Review: One Rumor Is Dangerous!

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT