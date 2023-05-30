Shahbad Dairy Murder|'Why Did No One Help,' Asks Kin of Victim Stabbed To Death

"It is not a Hindu-Muslim issue, people are making these things up…" said Ramesh (name changed) the father of the minor girl who was stabbed and killed, allegedly by a 20-year-old man, named Sahil, in outer Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday, 28 May.

On Tuesday, two days since he lost his daughter, grief shrouded Ramesh's modest, one-room house in Shahbad Dairy as politicians, relatives, and neighbours showed up at his door. At home was his 12-year-old son and his wife, who did not come out to speak to anyone.

At around 8:30 pm on Sunday, a 65-second purported video captured on CCTV showed the accused stabbing the girl multiple times and then bludgeoning her with a rock.