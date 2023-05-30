Shahbad Dairy Murder|'Why Did No One Help,' Asks Kin of Victim Stabbed To Death

"She was always smiling and laughing, and she was a good sister," the victim's kin told The Quint.
(Photo: Ashna Butani/The Quint)
(Some names have been changed to protect the victim's identity.)
"It is not a Hindu-Muslim issue, people are making these things up…" said Ramesh (name changed) the father of the minor girl who was stabbed and killed, allegedly by a 20-year-old man, named Sahil, in outer Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday, 28 May.
On Tuesday, two days since he lost his daughter, grief shrouded Ramesh's modest, one-room house in Shahbad Dairy as politicians, relatives, and neighbours showed up at his door. At home was his 12-year-old son and his wife, who did not come out to speak to anyone.
At around 8:30 pm on Sunday, a 65-second purported video captured on CCTV showed the accused stabbing the girl multiple times and then bludgeoning her with a rock.
On the same day, the accused, a mechanic, was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.
At his home, Ramesh remembers his last conversation with his daughter.
"The day of the murder, I spoke to her at 1:30 pm. She said, 'Papa have you eaten?' I said yes, I have. I asked if she would come home that night. She said she won't because it was her friend's child's birthday. She had gone to the market to buy cake," he said.
The Quint spoke to the victim's family and neighbours about her dreams, aspirations, and concerns over women safety in the area.
The 16-year-old girl had just cleared her class 10 board exams. A relative who stays in the house next to hers said that she was a bright student had passed with good marks.
Her father told The Quint that she wanted to be a lawyer.
He added, "My wife and I work as daily wagers. My daughter would help take care of the house; she would teach tuitions during her free time…"
Soon after the incident, a political slugfest broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The former claimed that Delhi is not safe for women and the latter alleged that this is a case of 'Love Jihad' — a conspiracy theory which claims that Muslim men target Hindu women for conversion to Islam by means such as seduction, deception, kidnapping, and marriage.
On Tuesday, BJP leader Hans Raj Hans visited the family and gave them a cheque as monetary assistance.
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal also met the victim's family. She tweeted,
Meanwhile, the Delhi government too has announced a Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the victim's family.
Amid this, the victim's father said that he wants death penalty for the accused.
"First, I want the accused to be given death penalty. Second, I request the government to help us… because my daughter used to manage the household," he told The Quint.
As the purported CCTV video went viral, Ramesh said he has not seen the visuals yet. "I wanted to see the video but people told me I won't be able to," he said.
Referring to the fact that bystanders did not help his daughter, he added, "If people wanted to help, my daughter would not have died."
The girl's relative told The Quint,
Another neighbour, who had seen the victim grow up, broke down as she recalled the girl's visits to their home. She said,
The victim's father said, "If people wanted to help, my daughter would not have died."
The girl's father claimed that she had been staying with her friend for the past 10 days, whose kids she also tutored.
While he told The Quint that he had never heard of Sahil or seen him around his house, in the FIR, a copy of which The Quint saw, the father mentioned that he had known about Sahil for a year and that he was dissuading his daughter since she was in her "padhne likhne ki umar."
A woman, who stayed in the same cluster of houses as the minor girl, said,
"Incidents like this take place every day (in the area), this one just got caught on camera," an NGO worker told The Quint.
Sunil, who works with Saksham NGO in the area, agreed with the neighbour's claims. He told The Quint, "The problem is that this area is notorious for gang wars, drug abuse, substance abuse, and alcoholism. If anyone interferes or complaints, the accused will attack them once out of jail."
Neighbours also said that there is extreme laxity when it comes to women's and children's safety in the area. Mamta, also an NGO worker, said,
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)