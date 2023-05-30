Who Is Sahil, the Mechanic Who Brutally Stabbed Minor Girl to Death in Delhi?

"Love you dark life, daru lover, yaaron ki yari sab per bhari," reads the Instagram bio of 20-year-old Sahil, a fridge and air conditioner mechanic, arrested for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old girl to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.
The accused and the victim are rumored to have known each other for the last two to three years.
"... Even on Saturday, they had a fight which further worsened their relationship. This could be the reason behind the murder," an official told news agency PTI.
In a viral video that emerged on Monday, 29 May, Sahil was seen stabbing the minor girl multiple times and bludgeoning her to death, as people walked by. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Sahil Stayed in Rented House With Parents, Sisters
Sahil and his family have been living in Shahbad Dairy area for the last two years, and they stayed in a two-room house, Ramphool, Sahil's landlord, told PTI.
His father Sarfaraz is a welder, while his mother runs a grocery store. He reportedly has three sisters – two of them are still in school and one works at a private firm.
"He was an ordinary man. He kept to himself, went to work, and returned home. In these two years, I have never seen him nor his family fighting nor indulging in any kind of argument or fight with anyone here. I never got any complaint against him from any of our neighbours," Ramphool, Sahil's landlord, added.
His neighbours told The Indian Express that Sahil was an introverted, short-tempered man who mostly kept to himself.
On his Instagram account, which is public, Sahil regularly posted photos and reels of partying with his friends.
His last post on Instagram was from 14 April, where he was seen partying with a bunch of other boys.
According to reports, the family vacated their home after Sahil's video went viral. Soon after the incident, the accused reportedly switched off his phone and boarded a bus to Bulandshahr.
"It was his aunt who later called his father and informed him that he was with her. The police were already in touch with the father and other relatives, and got his location," an officer told The Indian Express.
(With inputs from the Indian Express, ANI, and PTI)
