'She Used to Mention Sahil,' Father of Shahbad Dairy Victim in Police Complaint

"We used to explain to her that she is young now, you should focus on your studies," read the father's complaint.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A day after a minor girl was stabbed to death allegedly by 20-year-old man in Delhi, an FIR was registered at the Shahbad Dairy Police Station under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
In the FIR, accessed by The Quint, the father's complaint stated that the victim knew the accused Sahil, and used to talk about him often.
In a purported video, Sahil was seen stabbing the 16-year-old girl multiple times, and bludgeoning her to death, on the night of Sunday, 28 May. The accused, a mechanic, was arrested from Bulandshahr, a day after the incident.
In his complaint, the father said: "Whenever we would explain to her, she would get upset and go to her friend's house." The complaint also mentioned that she was at her friend's house for the past 10 days.
However, when The Quint spoke to her father on Tuesday outside their house, said that he did not know about Sahil.
Elaborating on the charge in the FIR, the father said, "I've heard that he has been booked for murder. I want him to get death penalty."
He also said that his daughter used to run the household. She had completed her CBSE Class 10 exams and wanted to become a lawyer. She used to teach tuitions to children in the neighborhood.
Purported CCTV visuals of the incident showed Sahil stabbing the girl multiple times, before smashing her face with a brick. The police said the girl was "stabbed over 20 times."
The girl's father said, "I have not seen the visuals yet… I was told that I will not be able to them."
