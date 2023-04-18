'Nervous, Excited, Hopeful': Netizens On SC Hearing Same-Sex Marriage Pleas

In a historic event, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will begin hearing petitions and debate the legalisation of same-sex marriages in India today.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, comprises Justices SK Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha. The CJI was also part of the Constitution bench that decriminalised homosexuality in 2018, reading down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).