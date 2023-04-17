Same-Sex Marriage Pleas Reflect 'Urban Elitist Views': Centre to Supreme Court

In a submission to the Supreme Court on Sunday, 16 April, the central government yet again opposed granting legal sanction to same-sex marriage, terming the petitions "mere urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance."
Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint
The Centre's statement comes merely two days before a five-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, is scheduled to hear arguments in the same-sex marriage case on Tuesday, 18 April.
Arguing that the court's recognition of the right to same-sex marriage would mean a "virtual judicial rewriting of an entire branch of law," the Centre said that the the "court must refrain from passing such omnibus orders."
The Centre argued that creating or recognising a new social institution like same-sex marriage should be a matter of legislative policy and determined by the appropriate legislature. It further stated that the right to personal autonomy does not include a right to the recognition of same-sex marriage through judicial adjudication.
The government further claimed that recognising same-sex marriage would seriously affect the interests of every citizen, and that granting legal sanction to the "heterogenous institution of marriage alone" was not discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.
Conventional and universally accepted socio-legal relationships, like marriages, are "deeply rooted in the Indian social context and indeed is considered a sacrament in all branches of Hindu law. Even in Islam, though it is a contract, it is a sacred contract and a valid marriage is only between a biological male and a biological woman," the application read.
Emphasising that it is important to consider the views of rural, semi-rural, and urban populations, as well as religious denominations, personal laws, and customs governing marriage, the Centre said:
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, comprising the Chief Justice and Justices SK Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, is set to hear a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages on Tuesday.
Of them, only the CJI was a part of the five-judge Constitution bench which read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), thereby decriminalising homosexuality, in 2018.
