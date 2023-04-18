Supreme Court Hears Same-Sex Marriage Pleas: Petitions Seek 'Life With Dignity'

"Criminality is now gone. The unnatural part is erased from our books. Therefore, our rights being equal in all forms – Puttuswamy and Navtej. If our rights are identical as held by state, we want to enjoy all rights and live a dignified life and not mere existence... with the concept of marriage and the concept of family," senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi told the Supreme Court in the same-sex marriage case.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India is hearing a batch of petitions, which seeks legal sanction of same-sex marriage in the country, on Tuesday, 18 April.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, however, sought an adjournment of the case, stating that "the subject your lordships are dealing with is the creation of a socio-legal relationship of marriage which is the domain of the competent legislature."