Supreme Court Hears Same-Sex Marriage Pleas: Petitions Seek 'Life With Dignity'

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India is hearing a batch of petitions, which seeks legal sanction of same-sex marriage in the country, on Tuesday, 18 April.
Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint
"Criminality is now gone. The unnatural part is erased from our books. Therefore, our rights being equal in all forms – Puttuswamy and Navtej. If our rights are identical as held by state, we want to enjoy all rights and live a dignified life and not mere existence... with the concept of marriage and the concept of family," senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi told the Supreme Court in the same-sex marriage case.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, however, sought an adjournment of the case, stating that "the subject your lordships are dealing with is the creation of a socio-legal relationship of marriage which is the domain of the competent legislature."
The bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, comprises Justices SK Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha. Of them, only the CJI was a part of the five-judge Constitution bench that read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), thereby decriminalising homosexuality, in 2018.
Ahead of the hearing, Ankita Khanna, one of the 52 petitioners in the case, tweeted that she has "unwavering faith in our Constitution."
As many as 20 petitions have been filed seeking marriage equality so far, and 51 of the petitioners are queer people. Over 100 lawyers are involved in the case – including Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju, who represented the LGBTQ petitioners in the Section 377 case.
On Tuesday morning, Katju tweeted a photo with her partner Guruswamy, saying: "Equality before the law, and the equal protection of the laws. #marriageequality"
Guruswamy also tweeted, saying: "With the Constitution in our hearts, we go back to our court, for complete equality, full dignity and freedom worthy of our citizenship. #marriageequality #supremecourt"
Hyderabad-based Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, who have been together for 10 years, filed the first Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the case. They had a commitment ceremony in December 2021, wherein their relationship was blessed by their families. With the PIL, they sought legal recognition of their relationship.
The second PIL was filed by Parth Phiroze Mehrotra and Uday Raj Anand who have been with each other for 17 years and are raising two children together. However, due to non-recognition, they are unable to have a legal relationship with their children.
In March 2023, a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud transferred all petitions pending on the issue before different high courts to the apex court.
The petitions were opposed by the central government in an application to the Supreme Court on Sunday, 16 April, which termed them "mere urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance."
The Centre argued that creating or recognising a new social institution like same-sex marriage should be a matter of legislative policy and determined by the appropriate legislature.
It further stated that the right to personal autonomy does not include a right to the recognition of same-sex marriage through judicial adjudication.
In addition to the Centre, religious organisations and government bodies – like the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, and the Telangana Markazi Shia Ulema Council – have opposed same-sex marriage citing religious and social reasons.
