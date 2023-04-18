Supreme Court Hears Same-Sex Marriage Pleas: Petitions Seek 'Life With Dignity'
A 5-judge Constitution bench of the SC is hearing a batch of pleas, seeking legal sanction of same-sex marriage.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
"Criminality is now gone. The unnatural part is erased from our books. Therefore, our rights being equal in all forms...If our rights are identical as held by state, we want to enjoy all rights and live a dignified life and not mere existence... with the concept of marriage and the concept of family," senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi told the Supreme Court, opening the batch of pleas seeking legal recognition of the same-sex marriage case.
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India is hearing a batch of petitions, which seeks legal sanction of same-sex marriage in the country, on Tuesday, 18 April.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, however, sought an adjournment of the case, stating that "the subject your lordships are dealing with is the creation of a socio-legal relationship of marriage which is the domain of the competent legislature."
At Least 20 Petitions Seeking Same-Sex Marriage
Ahead of the hearing, Ankita Khanna, one of the 52 petitioners in the case, tweeted that she has "unwavering faith in our Constitution."
"...we are aware that we are not alone. We stand on the shoulders of all those who fought for decriminalisation in 2018. We carry and represent the hopes and aspirations of millions of LGBTQIA+ people, allies and families, throughout this country."Ankita Khanna, in a tweet
As many as 20 petitions have been filed seeking marriage equality so far, and 51 of the petitioners are queer people. Over 100 lawyers are involved in the case – including Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju, who represented the LGBTQ petitioners in the Section 377 case.
On Tuesday morning, Katju tweeted a photo with her partner Guruswamy, saying: "Equality before the law, and the equal protection of the laws. #marriageequality"
Guruswamy also tweeted, saying: "With the Constitution in our hearts, we go back to our court, for complete equality, full dignity and freedom worthy of our citizenship. #marriageequality #supremecourt"
Centre's Opposition to Pleas
The petitions were opposed by the central government in an application to the Supreme Court on Sunday, 16 April, which termed them "mere urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance."
The Centre argued that creating or recognising a new social institution like same-sex marriage should be a matter of legislative policy and determined by the appropriate legislature.
It further stated that the right to personal autonomy does not include a right to the recognition of same-sex marriage through judicial adjudication.
Conventional and universally accepted socio-legal relationships, like marriages, are "deeply rooted in the Indian social context and indeed is considered a sacrament in all branches of Hindu law. Even in Islam, though it is a contract, it is a sacred contract and a valid marriage is only between a biological male and a biological woman," the application read.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from gender
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.