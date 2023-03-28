Taliban Arrest Matiullah Wesa, Activist Who Fights for Education of Afghan Girls

Matiullah Wesa, the founder of a project that campaigned for girls' education in Afghanistan, was detailed by the Taliban authorities on Monday, 27 March, the UN Mission in Afghanistan tweeted.

"Around 5 pm, when Matiullah had finished praying at the mosque in Kabul, the Taliban arrested him. We have not heard from him since then. On 28 March morning, the Taliban came to our house and threatened our mother. They also detained two of my brothers – Samiullah and Wali Mohammed," Ataullah Wesa, the activist's brother, told The Quint.

"The Taliban tied the hands of the brothers and threatened our mother to hand over Matiullah's phone. His phone has now been confiscated," Ataullah added.