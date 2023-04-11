What Rights Do LGBTQIA+ Indians Have? This Report Answers 9 Key Questions

Same-sex marriages are not legally recognised in India. But what have courts in the country said about same-sex couples living with each other?

Can queer couples adopt children? Are transgender folks allowed to adopt a child?

As the Supreme Court gears up to hear petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriages, conversations and questions around rights available to the queer community are gaining ground.

The ‘Compendium on LGBTQIA+ Rights,' a joint effort by the Keshav Suri Foundation and law firm Khaitan & Co, offers clarity on several crucial questions. Released in March this year, the report is a compilation of key laws applicable to the LGBTQIA+ community.