Women & Mobility: Why Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Is More Than Just a 'Freebie'

It appears that the zero bus fare scheme for women in Karnataka, launched by the newly elected Congress government in the state, has ruffled quite a few feathers on social media.

The Shakti Scheme has been offering women free travel in non-premium services of the state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) since 11 June.

With women from all walks of life availing themselves of the scheme, several Twitter users have taken it upon themselves to explain why 'free bus rides are a waste of taxpayer money', how 'freebies ruin the economy', and why 'such initiatives should be income-based'.