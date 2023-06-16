Women & Mobility: Why Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Is More Than Just a 'Freebie'

The Shakti Scheme offers women free travel in non-premium services of the state-run RTC.
(Photo: Made using Midjourney, directed by Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
It appears that the zero bus fare scheme for women in Karnataka, launched by the newly elected Congress government in the state, has ruffled quite a few feathers on social media.
The Shakti Scheme has been offering women free travel in non-premium services of the state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) since 11 June.
With women from all walks of life availing themselves of the scheme, several Twitter users have taken it upon themselves to explain why 'free bus rides are a waste of taxpayer money', how 'freebies ruin the economy', and why 'such initiatives should be income-based'.
But is the scheme really a waste of taxpayer money? Is it just a 'freebie' or 'election handout' aimed to garner women's votes? Not really, if one realises how important mobility is for women – especially for women from marginalised communities.
Speaking to The Quint, Tara Krishnaswamy, co-founder of Political Shakti – an organisation that works towards improving the electoral representation of women – contends that free bus travel has the ability to determine women's education, livelihood, safety, and security.
In such a scenario, free bus rides may enable more women to travel. Moreover, the higher the number of women in public spaces, the safer these spaces will be, she adds.
Vibhuti Patel, an economist, tells The Quint that women's lack of mobility can also be attributed to the fact that they have very little control over their money.
She further says that this, in turn, keeps them off the workforce, and as a result, stunts economic growth.
"Only 19 percent of women are currently in the workforce, out of which over 92 percent of women are in the informal sector, getting the bare minimum for the survival of their household. They have to walk for miles to get their daily survival needs. So, naturally, they benefit from free transport," Patel adds.
Free bus rides, therefore, may also result in an economic improvement as many things that women were unable to do, they would be able to do now.
However, Twitter users, especially men, found fault with women who 'look like they could afford a ticket' making use of the scheme. Women who posted pictures of themselves in buses were subjected to misogynistic comments and abuse online.
"If the scheme is able to get women who are using private transport – whether it is cars or bikes – off the roads and onto buses, that is a humongous success," argues Krishnaswamy.
The point, Krishnaswamy says, is that "we are not pioneering anything. There are numerous studies across the developed world that show that when public transport is made free, the economy actually improves, in addition to the reduction of traffic congestion and pollution."
The Shakti Scheme, however, is not without flaws. It can be utilised only by women with proof of domicile. "The problem with Shakti Scheme is not that it is a freebie, but it is going to leave out deserving women who do not have such proofs," she adds.
Patel tells The Quint she strongly objects to the term 'freebies' when it comes to welfare schemes for poor and marginalised people.
Krishnaswamy concurs, saying: "Such reactions are coming from people who are unable to appreciate why we even have a democracy and governance. From time immemorial, we have had welfare schemes."
She says that when MG Ramachandran, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, universalised the noon meal or midday meal scheme – and offered it to students from all sections of the society – there was a huge hue and cry.
"The media, politicians, and the rest of the country argued that Tamil Nadu should not be feeding everyone in government schools – and that it should only feed people who don't have the ability to feed themselves," she says.
But now, the scheme is being emulated across the country – because it contributes to economic growth, she adds.
Citing the example of flyovers in cities, she says: "What is actually a freebie as far as transport is concerned are flyovers. Because to build flyovers, tax money is taken from everyone, including the most marginalised sections. But only car and bike users can largely use it. So, who does it help? Only those who have private transport."
Even as backlash for the scheme intensified on Twitter, many women took to the social media platform to appreciate the initiative and call out those opposing it. Here are a few reactions:
Some users even made it a point to help other users (read men) check their own privilege.