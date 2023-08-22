Hyderabad Gang Rape: Six Arrested After Minor Girl Assaulted at Knifepoint

Six men were arrested in Hyderabad's Meerpet area on Tuesday, 22 August, in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old minor girl. The arrests come after Opposition parties-led protests across the city, demanding action against the accused.

According to the police, the incident took place at Nandanavanam Colony on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where seven men barged into the minor's residence.

The main accused, Abed-Bin-Khaled, dragged her into the bedroom and forced himself on her, the police told The Quint. Following this, the other accused persons took turns to force themselves on her, threatening her at knifepoint, the police added.