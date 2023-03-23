Two Brothers Kill Sister, Throw Body in Hindon River To 'Save Family Honour'

Two brothers from Kakrala village in Noida were arrested on Sunday, 19 March, for allegedly killing their sister and dumping her body into the Hindon river in Greater Noida, said the police.

The police added that their motive was to 'save the family's honour' after they found out that she used to drink and that her 'behavior was not good'.

The police identified the two brothers as Sharkukh, 32, and Sartaj, 28. Deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Rambadan Singh said, "On 13 March, we found a woman's body in the Hindon river. Prima facie, it looked like she was murdered. Her post-mortem reports revealed that she had been strangulated to death."

The DCP added, "The next day, a man named Sartaj gave a missing person complaint at Surajpur police station, stating that his sister Nazma was missing since the past five days. When he was questioned, they said that Najma was their sister."