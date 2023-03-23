Two Brothers Kill Sister, Throw Body in Hindon River To 'Save Family Honour'

The police identified the two brothers as Sharkukh, 32, and Sartaj, 28.
Two brothers from Kakrala village in Noida were arrested on Sunday, 19 March, for allegedly killing their sister and dumping her body into the Hindon river in Greater Noida, said the police.
The police added that their motive was to 'save the family's honour' after they found out that she used to drink and that her 'behavior was not good'.
The police identified the two brothers as Sharkukh, 32, and Sartaj, 28. Deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Rambadan Singh said, "On 13 March, we found a woman's body in the Hindon river. Prima facie, it looked like she was murdered. Her post-mortem reports revealed that she had been strangulated to death."
The DCP added, "The next day, a man named Sartaj gave a missing person complaint at Surajpur police station, stating that his sister Nazma was missing since the past five days. When he was questioned, they said that Najma was their sister."
The DCP said:
Her husband lives in Ghaziabad and works as a scrap dealer. The DCP added, "Upon questioning, the brothers revealed that they wanted to save the family's honour. The property was also in her name so that could be a possible reason too."
According to a report by Hindustan Times, a police officer said that Nazma was found drinking at Jagat Farm market complex in Greater Noida around 3 am by a police personnel.
The officer said, “Nazma was found half-unconscious after which the police personnel took her brother’s number from her phone and called Sartaj to come and pick her up. Sartaj and Shahrukh came to the spot in their car and took Nazma. They then had a heated argument with Nazma after which both of them strangulated her with her dupatta and duped her body in the river near the Chaar Murti roundabout."
When the brothers found out that her body had been found, they decided to file a missing person complaint to misdirect the police, reported the newspaper.
The officer said that Nazma used to live with her husband, Sajid, in Surajpur. For the past year, they had been living separately. They had four children and two were living with Sajid in Ghaziabad while the other two stayed with Nazma's family in Karkala village, Phase 2, Noida. The family was unhappy with the failed marriage and her alleged drinking habit.
