Khula Without Consent: Why Muslim Women Still Can’t Exit Marriage Freely

The discourse surrounding Muslim women’s rights in India has reached a pivotal juncture. While the spotlight often focuses on the injustices of instant triple talaq, a more pervasive, silent struggle continues in the shadows: the right of a woman to unilaterally dissolve her marriage through Khula.

Islamic law, in its progressive essence, grants women this right to seek separation. However, the practical realisation of this right in India remains entangled in patriarchal interpretation and procedural deadlock.

The 2021 judgment by the Kerala High Court by the Division Bench of Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice CS Dias stood as a beacon of progressive thought in this landscape until now when the matter has gone into appeal, and is for consideration by the Supreme Court.

The Kerala High Court significantly declared that a Muslim woman's right to terminate her marriage is an absolute right conferred by the Holy Quran, and is not subject to the whimsical acceptance or consent of her husband.

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear the crucial appeal, the question is no longer just about religious interpretation, but about the absence of a statutory safety net. The time has now come to ask that if a woman can seek maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to secure her future, why can she not seek a decree of divorce through a similar summary mechanism when her husband refuses to let go for years?