Violence of Any Form is Unacceptable. India Must Criminalise Marital Rape

India's legal framework regarding marital rape is dictated by the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, which operates under the assumption that a wife's consent is irrevocably granted upon marriage. While only a few nations, including Ghana, India, Singapore, and Nigeria, explicitly allow marital rape, more than 100 countries have made it a criminal offence, highlighting that such legislation fosters mutual respect and consent rather than detracting from the institution of marriage.

As a former British colony, India adopted a common law system shaped by Sir Matthew Hale’s ‘Implied Consent Theory’. However, unlike the UK, which abolished this doctrine in 1991, India retains it, also classifying sexual acts as non-rape if the girl is married and between the ages of 15 and 18, a practice that is both archaic and unacceptable in a civilised society.