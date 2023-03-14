Hand on Girl's Back Without Sexual Intent Isn't Outraging of Modesty: Bombay HC

How does one decide what the 'intent' was? Were the minor's words that she was "uncomfortable" even taken into consideration?
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, while quashing the conviction of a 28-year-old man, recently held that "merely moving hand over the back and head of a minor girl without any sexual intent" does not amount to outraging her modesty.
The order was passed on 10 February, but it was made available only on 13 February.
The case dates back to 2012 when the convict, who was 18 years old at the time, was booked on charges of outraging the modesty of a 12-year-old girl.
A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre, while setting aside the conviction on Tuesday, said that there was "no sexual intent" and that the accused person's words indicated that she was merely a child.
Sexual assault, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, attracts a minimum punishment of three years. On the other hand, outraging a woman's modesty – Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code – attracts a minimum punishment of only one year.
How does one decide what the 'intent' was? Were the minor's words that she was "uncomfortable" even taken into consideration in the verdict?
However, cases like this constantly bring up the question of whose perception should be taken into account in determining whether there was sexual intent.
"The determination of whether certain conduct can amount to sexual harassment or assault under the POCSO hinges upon the sexual intent behind the act. Cases like this one consistently bring up the question as to whose perception, whether the survivor or the alleged perpetrator, should account for deciding whether or not an act was done with sexual intent," explained Radhika Roy, Law Researcher at the Delhi High Court.
Roy added, "While I personally feel more weightage should be given to the survivor's interpretation of certain conduct, given the subjective sensibilities of people, such an approach has the potential of incriminating people whose actions may at worse be termed as over-friendly. Thus, to ensure that that's not the case, the surrounding circumstances need to be considered while deciding if the intent behind an act is sexual or not."
In 2021, the Supreme Court stayed a controversial acquittal order of an accused in a case where the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court had said that groping a minor's breast without "skin to skin contact" can't be termed as sexual assault as defined under the POCSO Act.
A sessions court had previously held a 39-year-old man guilty of sexual assault for groping a 12-year old and attempting to remove her salwaar.
However, Justice Puspha Ganediwala of the Bombay High Court modified the order of the sessions court and sentenced the man under Section 354 IPC (outraging a woman's modesty), observing that there was no "specific detail" as to whether the minor's top was removed and there was any skin-to-skin contact.
The court also added: "The act of pressing breast can be a criminal force to a woman/girl with the intention to outrage her modesty."
