Karnataka: 22-Year-Old Arrested After Acid Attack on Minor; POCSO Case Filed

A 22-year-old man was arrested for attacking a minor girl with acid in Karnataka's Ramanagara district. As per the police, the accused — Sumanth — is a resident of Kurupete in Kanakapura.
What exactly happened? Ramanagara superintendent of police (SP) Karthik Reddy said the accused had proposed marriage to the 17-year-old girl but she rejected it.
“At around 6 pm on Friday, the victim was walking on the bypass road with her brother, when the accused reached the spot on a motorcycle and tried to convince her to accept his proposal. When she refused, the man, who had kept the acid in his pocket, threw it on the girl’s face and fled. Some passers-by, who witnessed the attack, immediately admitted the girl to a local government hospital,” a senior police was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.
What does the FIR say? The accused was booked under section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
How has the government responded? Women and child development Minister Halappa Achar visited the survivor who is admitted at a hospital in Ramanagara. “Acid had burnt the girl’s back, shoulders and eyes.This is a monstrous act and such incidents must not recur,” said Achar while interacting with the media after his visit.
