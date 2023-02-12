Child Marriage and POCSO: Is the Action of Assam Government Justified?

The Assam Government recently declared that strict action will be taken against child marriage. The two legislations that are being used by the Assam government to validate these actions are the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 [POCSO] and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 [POCM]. POCSO defines child as any person below the age of 18 years.

This is in consonance with the Indian Majority Act, 1875 as well as the definition of child under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1989. Sections 3 and 5 of this of this act penalise sexual intercourse with a child. This Act presumes that a child does not have sexual autonomy.

Thus, under the POCSO, the spouse of a person below the age of 18 can be penalised. According to POCM, solemnisation of marriage of a girl below the age of 18 years and of a boy below the age of 21 years is prohibited. Currently, there is a proposal to increase the age of marriage of girls to 21 years.