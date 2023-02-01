Tips to Take Care of New Piercings

Piercings have once again become popular among teenagers and adults who want to look more stylish and fashionable. Piercings in areas like ears, lips, belly buttons, and eyebrows are a great way to up your fashion game. Piercings are popular but they can also cause complications if you do not follow certain safety precautions.

The placement of your piercing and the aftercare can affect the piercing making it prone to infection and preventing healing. A piercing is an opening in any part of the body for the insertion of jewelry.

If you do not take care of your piercings, it may cause infections, redness, swelling, gum, and teeth infections in the case of tongue piercings. Extreme cases of infections can even cause blood-borne diseases like Hepatitis and HIV. Thus, below are a few tips to look after your piercings and prevent any infections or damage.