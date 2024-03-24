World Tuberculosis Day | How Does One Get Tested? TB Specialist Answers FAQs

Every year, tuberculosis (TB) causes the loss of thousands of lives, remaining a significant global health concern.

In 2019, 89,823 people in India passed away due to TB. In 2020, the number decreased to 76,002 deaths.

On World Tuberculosis Day, 24 March, Dr Vikas Oswal, a Mumbai-based pulmonologist and TB specialist, breaks down important points about the disease in a simple manner.