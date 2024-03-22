World Tuberculosis Day 2024: 8 Tips To Prevent Tuberculosis Disease

4. Harnessing Natural Light

Ultraviolet (UV) light has a bactericidal effect on TB bacteria. It is thus important to maximize natural light in indoor environments to reduce the survival of these bacteria and lower the risk of infection.

5. Practicing Good Hygiene

Simple hygiene practices, such as covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, can minimize the spread of TB bacteria. Promoting good hygiene is a fundamental strategy in preventing TB transmission.

6. Use of Protective Masks in Healthcare Settings

In healthcare environments, where the risk of TB transmission is higher, the use of protective masks is extremely essential. It is also important to implement effective ventilation systems and isolate infectious patients to protect healthcare workers and other patients from TB.

7. Regular Screening of Healthcare Workers

Healthcare workers are at an elevated risk of TB infection. Regular screening and provision of preventive treatment for those with latent TB infection are essential measures to protect healthcare staff and their patients.

8. Maintaining a Healthy Immune System

A robust immune system can effectively fight TB bacteria. Adequate nutrition, regular exercise, avoiding smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption are key factors in maintaining immune health and reducing the risk of TB disease.