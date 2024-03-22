World Tuberculosis Day 2024: 8 Tips To Prevent Tuberculosis Disease

Tips To Prevent Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the most significant public health challenges worldwide, despite the advances in medical science and public health strategies. As per WHO, about one-quarter of the global population harbours latent TB infection, with a significant risk of progressing to active disease. Among individuals with compromised immune systems, the importance of proactive prevention cannot be overstated.
People need to understand the importance of prevention, how it can curb the spread of TB, and minimize the risk of transition from latent infection to active disease.
1. Universal BCG Vaccination
The BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guérin) vaccine remains the cornerstone in the prevention of TB, especially in children. It has been shown to be about 80% effective in preventing the disease for up to 15 years and against severe forms of TB in children. The widespread use of this vaccine is critical in preventing TB.
2. Early Diagnosis and Prompt Treatment
Early detection of TB can significantly reduce the spread of the disease. Those who are diagnosed with TB can infect numerous others if left untreated. However, the rate of infection drastically decreases after a couple of weeks of appropriate treatment. This makes early testing and treatment vital in breaking the transmission chain.
3. Optimizing Ventilation
TB bacteria can linger in the air for several hours in poorly ventilated environments. Ensuring good ventilation in living and working spaces helps in diluting the concentration of TB bacteria, significantly reducing the risk of transmission.
4. Harnessing Natural Light
Ultraviolet (UV) light has a bactericidal effect on TB bacteria. It is thus important to maximize natural light in indoor environments to reduce the survival of these bacteria and lower the risk of infection.
5. Practicing Good Hygiene
Simple hygiene practices, such as covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, can minimize the spread of TB bacteria. Promoting good hygiene is a fundamental strategy in preventing TB transmission.
6. Use of Protective Masks in Healthcare Settings
In healthcare environments, where the risk of TB transmission is higher, the use of protective masks is extremely essential. It is also important to implement effective ventilation systems and isolate infectious patients to protect healthcare workers and other patients from TB.
7. Regular Screening of Healthcare Workers
Healthcare workers are at an elevated risk of TB infection. Regular screening and provision of preventive treatment for those with latent TB infection are essential measures to protect healthcare staff and their patients.
8. Maintaining a Healthy Immune System
A robust immune system can effectively fight TB bacteria. Adequate nutrition, regular exercise, avoiding smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption are key factors in maintaining immune health and reducing the risk of TB disease.
