7 Tips To Prevent Pancreatic Diseases

Pancreatic disease prevention
(Image: iStock)
The pancreas is a crucial part of the human body's overall health and well-being. It is located deep within the abdomen, and it is responsible for producing insulin, which helps the body regulate blood sugar levels.
The pancreas also helps in the digestion of food, and it converts nutrients into bile, which is then released into the gastrointestinal tract. This process helps in the proper digestion of nutrients and helps in maintaining a healthy weight.
However, the pancreas is not immune to disease. It is important to note that the pancreas is a vital organ that plays a crucial role in maintaining the body's health and well-being.
Preventing pancreatic diseases involves a multifaceted approach that focuses on lifestyle modifications and regular health check-ups.
According to Dr Subhashish Das, Consultant - GI Oncology (Surgical), Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, here are seven steps that can significantly reduce the risk of developing pancreatic diseases:
1. Maintain a Healthy Diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help lower the risk of pancreatic diseases. It's important to limit the intake of processed foods, red meat, and foods high in fat and sugar.
2. Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps in maintaining proper digestion and supports the health of the pancreas.
3. Limit Alcohol Consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption is a significant risk factor for pancreatic diseases, including pancreatitis. It's advisable to limit alcohol intake or avoid it altogether.
4. Quit Smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for pancreatic cancer and other pancreatic disorders. Quitting smoking can significantly reduce the risk.
5. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Obesity is linked to an increased risk of pancreatic cancer and other health issues. Maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise is crucial.
6. Regular Exercise: Engaging in regular physical activity helps in maintaining a healthy weight and reduces the risk of pancreatic diseases. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of high-intensity exercise per week.
7. Regular Medical Check-ups: Regular check-ups and screenings, especially for those with a family history of pancreatic diseases, can help in early detection and prevention. Discuss with your healthcare provider about the need for screenings based on your risk factors.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)