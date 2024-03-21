7 Tips To Improve Sleep Quality

In order to optimize your health or lose weight, getting a good night’s sleep is one of the most important things you can do.

1. Avoid caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol before bed

Caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol all have a negative impact on the sleep cycle. Caffeine is a stimulant, but it lasts longer than you think. It is recommended to avoid caffeine consumption for 6-8 hours before bedtime. The effect of nicotine on sleep is deceitful. Nicotine disrupts sleep cycle and increases the risk of developing sleeping disorders, but it is also a stimulant. While alcohol does promote the onset of sleep, it also disrupts the normal sleep patterns and it is recommended to avoid alcohol at least four hours before going to bed.

2. Be wary of sleeping pills

Regularly intake of sleeping pills tend to lose their effectiveness in 2-4 weeks. With time, sleeping pills actually worsen and lead to chronic sleep disorders such as sleep apnea. Sleeping pills provoke a rebound of insomnia, so it is best to take them on an occasional and as-needed basis.

3. Pay attention to what you eat and drink

