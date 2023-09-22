World Rose Day 2023 for Cancer Patients: Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

World Rose Day 2023 for Cancer Patients and Survivors. Date, Theme, History, Significance, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
World Rose Day is observed every year on 22 September. The day is dedicated to creating awareness about cancer, and honouring cancer patients who are fighting a tough battle between life and death.
World Rose Day commemorates cancer survivors and appreciates their courage, strength, and bravery. On this day, people must give a rose to each cancer patient they know because it is a symbol of love, care, and empathy.
On the occasion of World Rose Day various activities like educational events, awareness campaigns, workshops, and conferences are held across the globe to educate people about the causes, symptoms, early diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer.
Cancer is one of the chronic diseases causing millions of deaths globally. People suffering from this debilitating disease often lose hope and courage to live. Therefore, World Rose Day is observed to support and motivate cancer patients by giving them hope, and motivating them that they can fight back emerge as strong survivors.
Besides affecting a patient physically, cancer takes a toll on the mental health as well. Therefore, celebrating days like Rose Day serves as a source of strength and motivation for cancer patients and their caregivers.
The theme of World Rose Day 2023 is not known. However, the main aim of recognizing this day is to appreciate and honor cancer patients for their strong will and unwavering determination.
The history of World Rose Day is associated to a 12 year old cancer patient Melinda Rose from Canada. Melinda Rose was diagnosed with Askin’s Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer in the year 1994. After her diagnosis, she was told by doctors that she could survive only a week but due to her courage, will power, and desire to live, Melinda Rose survived almost 6 months post-cancer diagnosis. During her cancer journey, Melinda Rose wrote poems, wishes, and messages for other cancer patients as a gesture of hope. Hence celebrating World Rose Day is a symbol of hope for all the cancer patients.
The main significance of celebrating World Rose Day is to create awareness about all types of cancer, and provide hope and courage to the cancer patients. The importance of observing World Cancer Day includes the following:
Offering hope and support to all the cancer patients and their caregivers.
Honoring and appreciating cancer patients by acknowledging their will power, determination, and strength to fight against this life-altering disease.
The day provides a platform to create awareness about cancer, its diagnosis, early detection, prevention, treatment. It also serves as a reminder to adopt a healthy lifestyle.
World Rose Day is an opportunity for people to show some genuine support to cancer patients by participating or organizing fundraising events. The funds raised will play a great role in advancing the cancer research, treatment, and care.
World Rose Day gives a hope to cancer patients, and motivates them to struggle as hard as they can.
World Rose Day is an opportunity to remember all the brave souls you lost their lives while battling against cancer.
The human spirit is stronger than anything that can happen to it. [C.C. Scott].
You can be a victim of cancer, or a survivor of cancer. It’s a mindset. [Dave Pelzer].
Once you choose hope, anything’s possible. [Christopher Reeve].
Cancer changes your life, often for the better. You learn what’s important, you learn to prioritize, and you learn not to waste your time. You tell people you love them. [Joel Siegel].
The wish for healing has always been half of health. [Lucius Annaeus Seneca].
There is no medicine like hope, no incentive so great, and no tonic so powerful as expectation of something tomorrow. [Orison Swett Marden].
Hope is living with courage and confidence, not fear. [Penny Boldrey, cancer survivor].
Cancer is a journey, but you walk the road alone. There are many places to stop along the way and get nourishment – you just have to be willing to take it. [Emily Hollenberg, cancer survivor].
It’s possible not just to survive, but to thrive and to live a healthy, wonderful life again. [Erika Evans, leukemia survivor].
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined