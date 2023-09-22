World Rose Day 2023 for Cancer Patients: Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

World Rose Day is observed every year on 22 September. The day is dedicated to creating awareness about cancer, and honouring cancer patients who are fighting a tough battle between life and death.

World Rose Day commemorates cancer survivors and appreciates their courage, strength, and bravery. On this day, people must give a rose to each cancer patient they know because it is a symbol of love, care, and empathy.

On the occasion of World Rose Day various activities like educational events, awareness campaigns, workshops, and conferences are held across the globe to educate people about the causes, symptoms, early diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer.