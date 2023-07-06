Prostate Cancer Prevention: Tips To Reduce the Risk Of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer develops in the prostate, a small walnut-shaped gland located below the bladder and in front of the rectum in men. It can also affect people who are assigned male at birth. The tiny gland secretes fluid that mixes with semen, helps keep the sperm healthy, and increases the chances of conception.

Prostate cancer is a serious disease but most people get diagnosed before it spreads beyond their prostate gland and the right treatment at this stage eliminates the cancer.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers after skin cancer. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every 13 in 100 people will develop prostate cancer at some point in their lives. Approximately, 34,000 people in the United States die from prostate cancer each year. In this article, we are putting down tips to reduce the risk of prostate cancer.