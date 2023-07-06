Prostate Cancer Prevention: Tips To Reduce the Risk Of Prostate Cancer

tips to prevent Prostate Cancer
(Image: iStock)
Prostate cancer develops in the prostate, a small walnut-shaped gland located below the bladder and in front of the rectum in men. It can also affect people who are assigned male at birth. The tiny gland secretes fluid that mixes with semen, helps keep the sperm healthy, and increases the chances of conception.
Prostate cancer is a serious disease but most people get diagnosed before it spreads beyond their prostate gland and the right treatment at this stage eliminates the cancer.
Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers after skin cancer. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every 13 in 100 people will develop prostate cancer at some point in their lives. Approximately, 34,000 people in the United States die from prostate cancer each year. In this article, we are putting down tips to reduce the risk of prostate cancer.
Maintain a healthy weight- Obesity increases the risk of prostate cancer, which too an aggressive type thus try losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight as grow older since the risk of this cancer increases with age.
Exercise Regularly- Exercise will not only help you keep obesity at bay and maintain weight but it also helps reduce inflammation, improve immune function, and fight the negative health effects of a sedentary lifestyle thus reducing the risk of prostate cancer.
Reduce Smoking and Drinking- If you can, avoid drinking and smoking at all. Getting rid of your smoking habit can help lower your cancer risk. If you can't quit drinking, make sure you do so in moderation.
Maintain healthy levels of vitamin D- Lack of vitamin D can increase the risk of developing prostate cancer and other health complications. You can spend time in the morning sun for vitamin D or consume foods like cod liver oil, wild salmon, and dried mushrooms. Experts recommend getting 10 minutes of sun exposure (without sunscreen) or you can take vitamin D supplements.
Stay sexually active- Research has proved that men who have a higher frequency of ejaculation (with or without a sexual partner) are up to two-thirds less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer. Experts theorize that ejaculation clears the body of toxins and other substances that could cause inflammation. Though more studies and research is required.
Maintain a healthy diet- A balanced diet is the key to all your health problems. In order to reduce the risk of prostate cancer, eat less trans fats and saturated fats, and eat healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids from nuts, seeds, and fish. Eat leafy green vegetables since they contain antioxidant lycopene and cruciferous vegetables that contain sulforaphane. Both these compounds reduce the risk of prostate cancer.
