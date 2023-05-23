World Thyroid Day 2023: Theme, History & Significance

World Thyroid Day is celebrated on 25 May every year
World Thyroid Day is celebrated on 25 May every year since the year 2007. It was in the year 2007 that the members of Thyroid Federation International came up with the idea of World Thyroid Day.
25 May was chosen as the date because the European Thyroid Association (ETA) was established on this day. ETA was the first to celebrate World Thyroid Day and later the American Thyroid Association (ATA) declared its support for the day in the year 2010.
The American Thyroid Association, the Latin American Thyroid Society and the Asia-Oceania Thyroid Association cooperated with the European Thyroid Association to celebrate World Thyroid Day to raise awareness about the function of the thyroid and thyroid-related diseases.
The country members that come under these organizations are considered the “first string” members who raise awareness. Here's everything you need to know about the theme, share quotes, and messages to celebrate this day.
The theme for world thyroid day 2023 has not yet been announced.
The history of this day goes back to the Annual General Meeting prior to the European Thyroid Association (ETA) Congress in September 2007. The day marks its foundation in 1965 which helped raise awareness regarding thyroid disorders.
World thyroid day plays a significant role in raising awareness of this disease so that it is not left unattended. It aims to educate people about the symptoms and the treatment of this disease. There are three types of thyroids that need proper treatment:
Hypothyroidism (abnormally decreased thyroid activity)
Hyperthyroidism (abnormally increased thyroid activity)
Thyroiditis (inflammation of the thyroid gland)
