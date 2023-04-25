World Malaria Day 2023: Date, Theme, History & Significance

World Malaria Day is celebrated on 25 April every year with an aim to raise awareness about the disease and the impact malaria has globally. It also helps people take efforts to control and prevent the spread of the disease.

World Malaria day was first established in 2007 by the World Health Organization (WHO), which also marks the date of the adoption of the WHO’s Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016-2030.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by the Plasmodium parasite and it is transmitted from person to person through the bites of infected mosquitoes. According to the WHO, malaria caused about 229 million cases and 409,000 deaths worldwide in 2019, with most of the cases occurring in sub-Saharan Africa.

Let's know about the history, theme, and significance of World Malaria Day 2023.