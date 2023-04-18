In Photos: How To Take Care Of Your Liver & Avoid Metabolic Disorders

The liver detoxifies the blood to be used by the rest of the organs and breaks down the nutrients.
Everything we consume passes through our liver, making it a very important organ for our day to day functioning.
Since the liver is an important part of our digestive system, it's necessary we get a liver function test done annually.
If not taken proper care of, it can lead to serious health implications including metabolic disorders. Here are some tips on how to take good care of your liver.
Alcohol isn't the liver's best friend. For a healthy liver, drink alcohol only in moderation or quit completely.
Popping pills or self medicating without consulting a doctor can cause a lot of damage to your liver health. Avoid that.
If you're on antibiotics, make sure to include probiotics in your diet.
Hydrate. Drinking water is the simplest way to detox your liver and keep your system clean.
A high body-mass index (BMI) is directly associated with non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.
Maintaining a healthy weight plays a very important role in fatty liver management.
The key is to eat right and exercise regularly.
Maintain a healthy sleeping pattern. Lack of sleep can affect the liver’s capacity to make glucose and process insulin.
Eat a balanced diet and avoid saturated fat, refined carbohydrates, and sugar.
Get vaccinated for hepatitis A, B, and C.
A healthy liver is essential for one's overall health. Being the second-largest organ in our body, it plays a very crucial role in our well-being.
FIT spoke with Dr Sudeep Khanna, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, about how we can take good care of our liver.
