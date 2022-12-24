Inside India’s First Successful Three-Way Liver Transplant: How Was It Done?

A team of doctors at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital have carried out India's first successful three-way liver transplant. The surgeries, led by Dr AS Soin, Dr Amit Rastogi and Dr Prashant Bhangui, were able to give a second life to three patients suffering from terminal liver disease.

Speaking to FIT, Dr AS Soin Says, "This is the first time this is being done for three families. A swap between the three families was arranged, so each recipient can get a suitable liver."

Read on to find out how they pulled it off.