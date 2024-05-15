World IBD Day 2024: 10 Signs and Symptoms Of IBD

IBD Symptoms: World IBD Day is marked every year on 19 May. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness of inflammatory bowel diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a term that is used to describe the conditions that causes severe stomach pain and diarrhea. IBD is long-term, but there are treatments that help with the symptoms.

Two major types of IBD are ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Ulcerative colitis is limited to the colon or large intestine. Crohn's disease, on the other hand, involves any part of the gastrointestinal tract from the mouth to the anus. Most commonly, it affects the last part of the small intestine or the colon, or both.