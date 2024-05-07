World Thalassemia Day 2024: 10 Signs and Symptoms Of Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood condition. The person who has it, their body tend to have fewer red blood cells and less hemoglobin than it should. Hemoglobin is important because it lets the red blood cells carry oxygen to all parts of the body. Because of this, people with this condition suffer from anemia, which makes them feel tired.

These are common names for different forms of it namely Constant Spring, Cooley’s anemia, or hemoglobin Bart’s hydrops fetalis. The two types are alpha thalassemia and beta thalassemia. The terms alpha and beta refer to the part of the hemoglobin the person is lacking. A person with a minor form may not have symptoms or might have only mild ones. They may not need treatment. Someone with a major form will need medical treatment. Thalassemia is genetic. It happens when one inherits mutated genes from their parents that change their hemoglobin. They tend to have it from birth.