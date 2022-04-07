World Health Day: Date, History, Significance & Theme for 2022

World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April every year to mark the formation of the World Health Organization (WHO). Every year has a different theme for World Health Day to lay emphasis on a current health-related situation.

The theme can be anywhere between health-related issues, insurance, and more. This day aims to raise awareness about the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of a person.

Let's know more about the history, significance, and theme for this year on the World Health Day 2022.