World Health Day: Date, History, Significance & Theme for 2022

World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April every year
(Image: iStock)
World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April every year to mark the formation of the World Health Organization (WHO). Every year has a different theme for World Health Day to lay emphasis on a current health-related situation.
The theme can be anywhere between health-related issues, insurance, and more. This day aims to raise awareness about the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of a person.
Let's know more about the history, significance, and theme for this year on the World Health Day 2022.
World Health Day 2022 will throw some light on the contribution of nurses and midwives that have made the healthcare system what it is today. They are among the frontline workers whose work often goes unnoticed but they are important for the everyday well-being of a patient. A nurse is believed to walk 5 miles in their 12-hour shift on average.
The existence of the nurse was first noted before 300 AD in the Roman empire.
Nursing students represent half of the medical science students in the higher education sector. A registered nurse can work anywhere in the world. Thus, their job holds international significance.
The celebration of World Health Day is related to the formation of the World Health Organisation back in the year 1945 when China and Brazil proposed the formation of an independent international health organization that shall be free from any governmental influence.
In 1946, it was in New York when the constitution for World Health Organization was approved and it came into force on 7 April 1948 when 61 countries signed for its inception.
The first World Health Day was observed on 22 July but then the date was changed to the day of WHO's formation to encourage student participation.
World Health Day encourages discussion on health-related issues and actions on an international level as it is one of the major campaigns of the WHO.
WHO makes sure to choose a pressing health issue for every year's World Health Day theme so that people are updated and keep learning about the health crisis or problems the world is facing. Moreover, all the activities, campaigns, and discussions are organised keeping the theme in mind.
World Health Day also works towards eliminating any stigma related to health issues so that people can talk about them openly without any shame and come forward to seek help and treatment.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)