World Health Day 2022: Quotes, Slogans, and Posters
Celebrate this World Health Day by sharing these slogans, posters, and quotes with your loved ones.
World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April every year. World Health Day is celebrated to mark the establishment of the World Health Organization as an independent international health organization, free of any governmental control.
It was in 1945 that China and Brazil proposed the idea of forming such an organisation and the constitution came into existence in the year 1948. This day also aims to highlight the importance of mental, physical, and emotional well-being.
Every year WHO decides on a new theme for World Health Day and this year it highlights the contribution of nurses and midwives to the healthcare system. The theme is decided in such a way that people can learn and stay updated about the current pressing health issue.
Let's have a look at quotes, slogans, and posters for World Health Day 2022.
World Health Day 2022: Quotes
"A healthy body is the guest chamber of the soul; a sick, its prison." -Francis Bacon.
"In health there is freedom. Health is the first of all liberties." -Henri Frederic Amiel
"Life is not merely being alive, but being well." - Marcus Aurelius
"Life expectancy would grow by leaps and bounds if green vegetables smelled as good as bacon." - Doug Larson
"Those who think they have not time for bodily exercise will sooner or later have to find time for illness.” - Edward Stanley
“Sickness is the vengeance of nature for the violation of her laws.” - Charles Simmons
World Health Day 2022: Slogans
"A healthy outside starts from the inside."
"Physical fitness is the first requisite of happiness."
"Health is the crown on the good person’s head that only the ill person can see."
"Learn to respect the value of good health."
"Love your body because it is your home."
"Give your time to exercise, or illness will take your time."
World Health Day 2022: Posters
