World Health Day 2022: Quotes, Slogans, and Posters

World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April every year. World Health Day is celebrated to mark the establishment of the World Health Organization as an independent international health organization, free of any governmental control.

It was in 1945 that China and Brazil proposed the idea of forming such an organisation and the constitution came into existence in the year 1948. This day also aims to highlight the importance of mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

Every year WHO decides on a new theme for World Health Day and this year it highlights the contribution of nurses and midwives to the healthcare system. The theme is decided in such a way that people can learn and stay updated about the current pressing health issue.

Let's have a look at quotes, slogans, and posters for World Health Day 2022.