World Embryologist Day 2022: Date, History, and Quotes

World Embryologist Day or World IVF Day 2022
(Image: iStock)
World Embryologist Day, also known as World IVF Day, is the day the world's first IVF baby was born. Embryologists play a major role in an IVF clinic. They are responsible for building a conducive environment for the creation of life.
Embryologists are also considered 'caretakers' of patients' sperm, eggs, or embryos since they are the nurturers of this new life.
Embryologists are those who study sperm, eggs, and embryos. They determine which sperm, eggs, and embryos are the healthiest and can be selected for IVF treatment.
Share the quotes, and history to make more people aware of IVF and the role of embryologists in the medical industry.
World Embryologist Day is celebrated because Louise Joy Brown, the first In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) baby, was born on 25 July 1978.
"Embryology will often reveal to us the structure, in some degree obscured, of the prototype of each great class." - Charles Darwin
"The Law of Divine Compensation posits that this is a self-organising and self-correcting universe: the embryo becomes a baby, the bud becomes a blossom, the acorn becomes an oak tree. Clearly, there is some invisible force that is moving every aspect of reality to its next best expression." - Marianne Williamson
"Embryology reveals surprising similarities between early embryos of seemingly quite different animals. And it also shows that some structures that may look very different later on have fundamental similarities in the way they form." - Alice Roberts
"The embryological record is almost always abbreviated in accordance with the tendency of nature (to be explained on the principle of survival of the fittest) to attain her needs by the easiest means." - Francis Maitland Balfour
"If a single cell, under appropriate conditions, becomes a man in the space of a few years, there can surely be no difficulty in understanding how, under appropriate conditions, a cell may, in the course of untold millions of years, give origin to the human race." - Herbert Spencer
"From the beginning, each human embryo has its own unique genetic identity." - Robert Casey
"We have a lot to gain through furthering stem cell research, but medical breakthroughs should be fundamentally about saving, not destroying, human life. Therefore, I support stem cell research that does not destroy the embryo." - Michael Steele
