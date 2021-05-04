Coping With IVF Failures: What Should You Know? Can You Prevent It?

(25 July is celebrated as World IVF Day to mark the world's first 'test tube baby' born on this day in 1978. FIT is republishing this story in light of it.)
I have known many people who struggle to conceive, opt for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment.
Through the guidance of their IVF specialists, most couples achieve the gift of becoming parents.
Parenthood is a beautiful experience, and the challenges that a couple must go through do not matter to them.
We have listed the causes of repeated IVF failures and how you can approach the next steps.
But IVF is not always a smooth sailing process. Many parents who come to us with high hopes often have to face disappointment.
Here is what you should know about IVF failures and how to minimise the risk.
Uterine Abnormalities
Previously diagnosed uterine fibroid/endometrial polyps/septum and so on, can cause implantation failures.
Poor Endometrium
Poor quality endometrium, i.e., thin endometrium, is not suitable for implantation.
Embryo Quality
Poor quality embryos or chromosomally abnormal embryos will find difficulty in implantation. Even if they can implant, they may not remain for a long time.
Genetic Abnormalities In The Gametes
Any defect, including the minor ones like chromosomal microdeletions, can compromise the gamete’s quality and hence embryo.
If you face some autoimmune diseases, you may be at risk of recurrent IVF failures. Usually, screening is performed with repeated pregnancy losses to rule out autoimmune disease.
Uncontrolled diabetes, thyroid disorders, etc., are conditions that may avoid pregnancy.
One common reason for failed IVF procedure failure is embryo transfer. Issues at embryo transfer or blood seen at catheter tips suggest a high risk of failure.
This can also raise your risk of repeat IVF procedure failure because of the female partner’s inability to produce eggs for fertilization.
So your first IVF cycle failed? The unfortunate news of failed IVF might dishearten you. However, it is not the end of hope.
There are several fertility procedures, including:
This treatment adds to the success of a basic IVF procedure. Your specialist may perform it after IVF failed once or many times. In this procedure, a single sperm is chosen under a high-definition microscope.
It ensures proper shape and genetic makeup makes it appropriate for fertilization. Then it is injected into the egg to form a healthy embryo, which is of high quality resulting in an improved IVF success rate.
PGD is a screening test done on the embryos in an IVF procedure. It helps to identify any genetic disorder that anyone or both the parents may have. Your specialist may carry out the tests on embryos before transferring to the uterus for a successful pregnancy and delivery.
There is no time to begin another cycle of IVF after the failure of the first cycle.
However, it is best to wait until your specialist can determine the cause of previous IVF failure.
In the meantime, you can take time if you want to improve your health and change your lifestyle.
Here are some things you can do to prevent future IVF failures:
If you have continuous IVF failure, do not worry.
Make sure that you are getting your IVF treatment from an experienced IVF centre. The experience of an IVF clinic affects the results of the treatment.
(Dr Hrishikesh Pai has worked as a Consultant Gynaecologist and Infertility specialist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, D Y Patil Hospital, Navi Mumbai and Fortis Hospitals, New Delhi, Gurugram and Chandigarh)
