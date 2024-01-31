Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Other Details

Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance.
(Photo: indiancoastguard.gov.in)
The Indian Coast Guard Day or ICG Day is celebrated on 1 February every year. It is important to commemorate the contributions made by the Indian Coast Guard to the nation's maritime security. We need to raise awareness about the importance of the Coast Guard in safeguarding the country's coastal waters.
The ICG Day is marked with a grand celebration of the Coast Guard's achievements. The day is marked by a variety of activities and events, including a parade, sporting events, cultural performances, and community service projects. The Coast Guard exhibits a commitment to protecting the country's maritime interests and promoting national security.
This year, the Indian Coast Guard Day will be celebrated on Thursday, 1 February 2024.
The history of ICG Day dates back to 1 February 1977, when the interim Indian Coast Guard was established to prevent the sea-borne smuggling of goods.
On 18 August 1978, the Indian Parliament officially declared the ICG Day to be celebrated on 1 February of every year.
Since its inception, the Indian Coast Guard has been instrumental in saving thousands of lives and apprehending miscreants. In addition, the Coast Guard has also confiscated drugs, contraband, and illicit goods worth thousands of crores.
ICG Day holds a lot of significance for the country as it signifies the Coast Guard's role in safeguarding the nation's coastal waters.
The day also serves as a reminder of the importance of the Coast Guard in maintaining the integrity of the country's maritime economy and promoting national security.
