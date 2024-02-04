World Cancer Day: 'Defeated Cancer 6 Times By 25 & I'll Beat It Again'

The doctor asked me to get a blood test. A few days later I was back in the doctor's office waiting outside while he spoke to my parents inside.

I knew right away that something was not right.

My father didn’t believe in hiding things from me, especially when it concerned my own health, so he called me into the room, sat me down and held me as the doctor said the three words that no one ever wants to hear, let alone a 15-year-old boy, “You have cancer.”

Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the only time I would hear these words. I’m 25 years old and so far, I'm the only person in India to have beaten cancer six times.

But, mine is not a sad story.