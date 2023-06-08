World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Quotes, Posters, Messages and WhatsApp Status

World brain tumor day is celebrated on 8 June every year and it is an important event to make people aware of the deadly disease. It is a day and an opportunity to make people realize that we need to eat healthy and maintain a healthy lifestyle if we want to reduce the risk of any disease.

A brain tumor is an abnormal growth around the brain. This growth is usually the unwanted mass of cells. Together spinal tumors and brain tumors are called central nervous system (CNS) tumors. Research proves that people may or may not experience the symptoms of brain tumors at first or might not relate the symptoms to such a serious condition.

On the occasion of world brain tumor day, here are a few quotes, posters, and images for WhatsApp status to raise awareness.