World Bicycle Day 2022: Date, History, and Benefits of Cycling

World Bicycle Day is observed on 3 June every year to promote the use of bicycles and their benefits. Bicycles are used for transportation, recreation, and conservation of the environment.

The World Health Organization states that providing bicycles to the world's poorest individuals and communities can prevent 1.5 million premature deaths and 5 billion pounds of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

On World Bicycle Day, people and communities come together to celebrate the benefits and the ways bicycles can improve our lives. Bicycles have the potential to provide an affordable and healthy way to get around, conserve resources, and protect our environment. Let's know more about World Bicycle Day 2022.