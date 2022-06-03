World Bicycle Day 2022: Date, History, and Benefits of Cycling

World Bicycle Day is celebrated on 3 June every year
(Image: iStock)
World Bicycle Day is observed on 3 June every year to promote the use of bicycles and their benefits. Bicycles are used for transportation, recreation, and conservation of the environment.
The World Health Organization states that providing bicycles to the world's poorest individuals and communities can prevent 1.5 million premature deaths and 5 billion pounds of greenhouse gas emissions each year.
On World Bicycle Day, people and communities come together to celebrate the benefits and the ways bicycles can improve our lives. Bicycles have the potential to provide an affordable and healthy way to get around, conserve resources, and protect our environment. Let's know more about World Bicycle Day 2022.
World Bicycle Day has been celebrated since 1988. This day was established by the International League of Conservation Photographers (ILCP). Bicycle Day was formed to raise awareness about the importance of bicycles and the need for an improved cycling infrastructure around the world.
World Bicycle Day is celebrated in over 80 countries around the world. The activities on the occasion include bike rides, education events, and public art installations.
In 2015, US-based Professor Leszek Sibilski dedicated himself to an academic project, exploring bicycles and their role in development. He was working on a project ‘Sustainable Mobility for All,’ that resulted in a dedicated international day set by the United Nations for the promotion of bicycling.
On 12 April 2018, a resolution was taken to declare 3 June as World Bicycle Day and it was unanimously adopted by all 193 member states of the UN General Assembly. The resolution was supported by Turkmenistan and co-sponsored by 56 countries.
Regular cycling helps control or reduce weight. It also helps improve metabolism, build muscles, and burn body fat. Cycling is a comfortable form of exercise and you can change the time and intensity depending on your capacity.
Cycling also helps strengthen heart muscles, lowers the resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels. Cycling also reduces less exposure to pollution than car commuters and improves lung function.
Few studies have shown a link between exercise and cancer, especially colon and breast cancer. Cycling has reduced the chance of bowel cancer and reduced the risk of breast cancer.
Studies have shown that cycling for more than 30 minutes per day can reduce the risk of developing diabetes by 40 percent.
Cycling also improves strength, balance, and coordination. It helps prevent falls and fractures.
Cycling can also help improve mental health conditions such as depression, stress, and anxiety.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)