HIV Prevention Drug PrEP Found to Be ‘Highly Effective’: What We Know

PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) — a prophylaxis drug that prevents HIV infection was confirmed to be 'extremely effective' by a large-scale UK study.
Read on to know more about PrEP, and the study's findings.
Why it matters: PrEP has been around for over a decade and is actively used by people at risk of contracting HIV infection. However, many still don't know of its existence, or even that HIV can be prevented with prophylactics.
This study – the largest of its kind – confirms the 'real world' effectiveness of PrEP, bolstering faith in the prophylactic treatment.
Big points from the study: The study found consistent and correct use of PrEP reduced the chances of getting HIV by around 86 percent.
For comparison, the clinical trial results for the drug had suggested it is 99 percent effective in preventing HIV infection.
The study published in the medical journal, Lancet HIV, was conducted over three years, from 13 October 2017 to 12 July 2020. It involved 24,000 participants, all HIV-negative, over the age of 16 and at risk of contracting HIV infection.
The participants were divided into three groups:
HIV-negative males who had unprotected sexual intercourse with males.
Transgender women who had unprotected sexual intercourse with males.
HIV-negative partners who had sexual intercourse with an HIV-positive individual without antiretroviral treatment (ART)
HIV-negative individuals at equal risk of HIV infection.
"This trial has, for the first time, shown the protective effect reported by earlier trials, but at scale, and delivered through routine sexual health services in England."Dr John Saunders, study author, as quoted by BBC
Yes, but: The study underscores that for PrEP to work, it must be taken at the right time, in the right dose, and consistently.
Moreover, while the study's findings are promising, the researchers say there is a long way to go when it comes to spreading awareness about the drug and making it more accessible, especially among some minority groups.
The bigger picture: PreP received US FDA approval in 2012, and while it is accessible through health clinics in the US and some other countries, its not currently part of the India's national HIV program, which remains a barrier to its accessibility in the country.
Speaking to FIT for a previous story, Dr Jayanta Bhattacharya, Director, IAVI & Head, Antibody Translational Research, "the people most in need of PrEP have the most difficulty getting access to it."
Because PrEP needs to be taken regularly, its uptake is heavily impacted by houselessness (or shifting populations in the case of migrant workers, for instance), financial instability and lack of access to healthcare facilities.
The study authors say, they hope the study's findings will move policy makes to make the drug more easily accessible.
